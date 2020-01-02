ST. LOUIS — He’s one of the most popular players on the St. Louis Blues—and in all of the National Hockey League.
The NHL recently released the list of its top-selling jerseys for the 2019-20 season, and for the second year in a row, Vladimir Tarasenko made the top 10.
No. 91’s jersey came in at No. 2 on the list. Only Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby had more jerseys sold than Tarasenko.
Tarasenko’s jersey ranked ahead of Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron. Tarasenko also was the highest-ranked player from the Central Division.
The Blues’ Stanley Cup run—and win—likely helped boost Tarasenko jersey sales. In the season before, his jersey was ranked No. 8 on the list.
Top selling NHL jerseys for 2019-20:
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
- Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
- Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars
- Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
- Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars
