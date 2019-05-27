BOSTON — Shutting down the opposition's top players has been a staple of Blues defensemen Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester, who is making his debut in the Cup final after 1,184 regular-season games.



Next up and final hurdle on the docket is the trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, who have combined for 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 17 postseason games.



Parayko is averaging 24:26 per game, while Bouwmeester is at 23:02.



"We're confident obviously," Parayko said. "We work better as a series goes along, too, as we continue to see guys and it gets us going. We obviously have a lot of confidence right now and it's been fun to learn from a guy like that has been in the league for so long and has been a shutdown guy. He's done it all his whole career. It's cool to learn from a guy like that. It makes life on me so much easier. Obviously can't say enough good things about 'Bouw' that's got us to this point and he's obviously been the anchor. He's done a lot of the arm lifting."

