ST. LOUIS — Pat Maroon may not have returned to the St. Louis Blues after helping his hometown team deliver the best gift of the year to St. Louis sports fans, but it doesn't mean he is done delivering in St. Louis.

Many of the Blues players returned to St. Louis after a win Monday night in Los Angeles, and Maroon returned to his home town after his Tampa Bay Lightning won a blow-out over the Florida Panthers.

RELATED: Blues beat Kings, head into Christmas break on a hot streak

Bryaden Schenn, Tyler Bozak and Ryan O'Reilly got together with their families to celebrate on Christmas Eve, and they were joined by Maroon and his family.

It looks like being chubby is effective for delivering Stanley Cup championships and Christmas gifts.

More Blues coverage:

RELATED: Blues beat Kings, head into Christmas break on a hot streak

RELATED: St. Louis native Jayson Tatum rocks Blues themed kicks for Celtics

RELATED: Blues haven't played their best hockey yet but continue to find ways to win