ST. LOUIS — Blues forward David Perron and former Blues player T.J. Oshie have won final roster spots in the NHL All-Star Weekend thanks to fan vote.
It is the first time in Perron's career that he's been named an all-star.
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner also nabbed roster spots in the 2020 NHL All-Star "Last Men In" fan vote.
Perron will join Jordan Binnington, Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo in representing the hometown team as all-stars.
Here are the full NHL All-Star Weekend rosters:
Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)
- F *David Pastrnak, BOS (2nd)
- G Tuukka Rask, BOS (2nd)
- F Jack Eichel, BUF (3rd)
- F Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (1st)
- F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (1st)
- D Shea Weber, MTL (7th)
- F Anthony Duclair, OTT (1st)
- D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd)
- G Frederik Andersen, TOR (1st)
- F Mitch Marner, TOR (1st)
- F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)
Central Division (All-Star Appearance)
- F Patrick Kane, CHI (9th)
- F *Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)
- F Tyler Seguin, DAL (6th)
- F Eric Staal, MIN (6th)
- D Roman Josi, NSH (3rd)
- F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (3rd)
- G Jordan Binnington, STL (1st)
- F David Perron, STL (1st)
- D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (2nd)
- G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (2nd)
- F Mark Scheifele, WPG (2nd)
Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)
- D Dougie Hamilton, CAR (1st)
- D Seth Jones, CBJ (3rd)
- F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (2nd)
- F Mathew Barzal, NYI (2nd)
- F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)
- F Travis Konecny, PHI (1st)
- G Tristan Jarry, PIT (1st)
- D Kris Letang, PIT (6th)
- D John Carlson, WSH (2nd)
- G Braden Holtby, WSH (5th)
- F T.J. Oshie, WSH (1st)
Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)
- G Darcy Kuemper, ARI (1st)
- F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (1st)
- D Mark Giordano, CGY (3rd)
- F *Connor McDavid, EDM (4th)
- F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (2nd)
- F Anze Kopitar, LAK (5th)
- F Max Pacioretty, VGK (1st)
- F Tomas Hertl, SJS (1st)
- D Quinn Hughes, VAN (1st)
- F Elias Pettersson, VAN (2nd)
- G Jacob Markstrom, VAN (1st)
*Fan-elected captain
