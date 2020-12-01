ST. LOUIS — Blues forward David Perron and former Blues player T.J. Oshie have won final roster spots in the NHL All-Star Weekend thanks to fan vote.

It is the first time in Perron's career that he's been named an all-star.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner also nabbed roster spots in the 2020 NHL All-Star "Last Men In" fan vote.

Perron will join Jordan Binnington, Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo in representing the hometown team as all-stars.

Here are the full NHL All-Star Weekend rosters:

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F *David Pastrnak, BOS (2nd)

G Tuukka Rask, BOS (2nd)

F Jack Eichel, BUF (3rd)

F Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (1st)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (1st)

D Shea Weber, MTL (7th)

F Anthony Duclair, OTT (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, TOR (1st)

F Mitch Marner, TOR (1st)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Patrick Kane, CHI (9th)

F *Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)

F Tyler Seguin, DAL (6th)

F Eric Staal, MIN (6th)

D Roman Josi, NSH (3rd)

F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (3rd)

G Jordan Binnington, STL (1st)

F David Perron, STL (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (2nd)

F Mark Scheifele, WPG (2nd)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

D Dougie Hamilton, CAR (1st)

D Seth Jones, CBJ (3rd)

F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (2nd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (2nd)

F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (1st)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (1st)

D Kris Letang, PIT (6th)

D John Carlson, WSH (2nd)

G Braden Holtby, WSH (5th)

F T.J. Oshie, WSH (1st)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

G Darcy Kuemper, ARI (1st)

F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (1st)

D Mark Giordano, CGY (3rd)

F *Connor McDavid, EDM (4th)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (2nd)

F Anze Kopitar, LAK (5th)

F Max Pacioretty, VGK (1st)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (1st)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (1st)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (2nd)

G Jacob Markstrom, VAN (1st)

*Fan-elected captain

You can register to run in the St. Louis All-Star 5K ST. LOUIS - All-star weekend in St. Louis is fast approaching, and there will be no shortage of cool events for fans to participate in. Of course the skills competitions and the actual All-Star Game itself are the highlights, but there will be something for everyone throughout the entire weekend.

