Pietrangelo family welcomes fourth child

The St. Louis Blues captain, his wife and their triplets have a new addition to welcome to the family in 2020

ST. LOUIS — The Pietrangelo clan is getting bigger!

On Monday the Blues announced that captain Alex Pietrangelo and his wife Jayne welcomed another child, Julia Grace to their family on Saturday.

Alex and Jayne are also the proud parents of triplets Evelyn, Oliver and Theodore, who arrived in 2018.

Between becoming a father in 2018 and 2020, Pietrangelo guided the Blues to the franchise's first ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, becoming the first St. Louis captain to raise the Cup.

In this past season of 2020, Pietrangelo's son, Oliver, decided to crash one of his dad's post game locker room press scrums.

Evelyn, Oliver and Theodore have a little sister!



Congratulations to Alex and Jayne on the arrival of Julia Grace Pietrangelo, who was born Saturday afternoon. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/dJ3r9ZuG1w — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 14, 2020

The triplets also made a memorable appearance with dad during the 2019 Stanley Cup championship parade.

Pietrangelo is currently a free agent, and one of the top names on the market this offseason. The 30-year-old defenseman has compiled 109 goals and 341 assists in 758 games with the Blues after being selected by the team with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.