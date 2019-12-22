SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alex Pietrangelo scored twice in the third period, Jake Allen had 34 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals.



Pietrangelo finished a 2-on-1 with a shot past Martin Jones for a 3-2 lead with 8:53 left.



Pietrangelo and Ryan O’Reilly each added empty-net goals.



Jaden Schwartz scored and had two assists, and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues.



St. Louis won its fifth straight and improved to 16-2-3 against Western Conference opponents and 11-4-3 on the road.

RELATED: Blues shake 3-game slide, sweep 4-game homestand with structure, goaltending, timely goals

RELATED: In winning fourth straight, Blues shut down game's best after 2-1 win over Oilers

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Cardinals sign Kim, Perron lighting it up and Drinkwitz takes over

Jake Allen continues to prove his naysayers wrong ST. LOUIS - At one point in his career, Jake Allen ranked near the bottom of the league in NHL starting goaltenders. This was two years ago. I wrote that he was at best, a timeshare goaltender. Someone who couldn't carry the load of an entire season with a team.

Related Video