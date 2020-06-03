ST. LOUIS — PrideSTL said it is disappointed the St. Louis Blues decided to hold their "Hockey is for Everyone" inclusion event while the team is on the road rather than during a home game.

"Hockey is for Everyone" is an NHL initiative to use the game to "drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities." On Monday, the Blues announced their event would be a watch party of the Blues game in Washington D.C. on March 24, a decision PrideSTL said "falls short with a lack of consideration and understanding of those within the St. Louis community."

Pride said the team "again decided not to openly welcome and support LGBTQIA+ fans" with a home game after the Blues also decided to not hold a Pride Night this season. The team held pride nights in each of the last three seasons before opting not to have one this season.

"We have previously partnered with the St. Louis Blues; we know the team, its members, and the fans all have a passion for and support the St. Louis community," the statement from Pride said.

The Blues provided the following statement to 5 On Your Side:

“The mission of our Hockey is for Everyone Night is to create a moment and special event, with a Blues game as the centerpiece, that gives all fans the opportunity to unite, celebrate and rally behind the positive spirit of inclusiveness and diversity. Our fans – all fans – are the very reason for this occasion at Enterprise Center, and we hope it will reinforce a theme that no one should ever forget: Hockey is for Everyone.”

Tickets for the "Hockey is for Everyone" event are $10, with half of the proceeds going to participating organizations and Blues for Kids. Click here for more information about the event.

