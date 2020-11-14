Red remix | Blues tease new '90s-inspired sweaters for 2021 season

The Blues are adding another sweater to the mix in 2021, and if you didn't like the dash of red in the '90s... you may want to look away

ST. LOUIS — If you hated the Blues' uniforms in the 1990's... avert your eyes.

The Blues teased their upcoming "reverse retro" jerseys that teams will be debuting in select games next season on social media Saturday, and yes, there is quite a bit of red.

"Details from the past. Remixed for the future. adidas #ReverseRetro coming soon. #stlblues," the team tweeted.

Teams throughout the league have been teasing their new sweater releases, and fans have had quite a bit to say about this new look for the Blues.

"Part of me wants to throw up. The other part says "this might be crazy enough to work"," Benjamin Adams said on Twitter.

"Hoping the image on the front of this sweater is a picture of Brett Hull," Mark Merkel said on Twitter.

"I like the trumpet logo, but... ew on the red. Maybe the rest of the jersey will change my mind, but...," @woodsie22 said on Twitter.

So what do you think? Are you a fan of these new Blues threads?