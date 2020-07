The Athletic is reporting there have been multiple positive tests within the organization

ST. LOUIS — The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford is reporting Friday night that the Blues have canceled practices due to 'multiple' COVID-19 cases.

The Blues have begun practicing as the NHL prepares for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rutherford is reporting the Blues are expected to resume practices on Monday.

The Cardinals opened for summer camp at Busch Stadium on Friday, and have reported one member of the team or staff has tested positive for the virus.