Report: Darren Pang jumping to Blackhawks broadcast booth

ST. LOUIS — A fan-favorite voice on St. Louis Blues broadcasts will not return next season, according to a report.

According to The Athletic, Darren Pang is leaving the Blues broadcast booth to return to the Chicago Blackhawks, where his NHL career started. The article from Scott Powers and Jeremy Rutherford said Pang will call most of the team's games on television while continuing his work on national broadcasts with TNT.

Pang's contract with Bally Sports Midwest was set to expire this offseason, the report said.

Pang joined the Blues broadcasts as a color commentator in 2009 to team up with longtime play-by-play broadcaster John Kelly.

He played all three of his NHL seasons with the Blackhawks and suited up for them in the Alumni Game at the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.