Usually, Sunday travel brings a case of the blues. That was certainly true for some travelers, especially the vast majority not on their way to Boston.

Our search for the fans with the hottest ticket out of town took us high and low through St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Timothy Bryan wasn't Boston bound but did re-plan his whole Vegas vacation around the Blues' Stanley Cup Final TV schedule.

"A lot of beer and a big screen TV," says Bryan.

We also met a few fans who wouldn't even respond when we asked if they were headed to Beantown.

Finally, we struck gold, and blue.

"This morning, he said to me, 'I’m a little bored without the Blues playing but oh there’s a game tomorrow.' And I was like, real quiet, 'I know there’s a game tomorrow because we’re going to it,'" Jaimee Hall said.

So with just a few hours to spare, Jaimee and her husband Vince packed their backs for their flight.

"I decided it was a once in a lifetime opportunity -- and while I hope they go again, I knew my husband would be talking about this for the rest of his life," Jaimee said.

"It’s gonna feel pretty cool, hope we don’t get beat up," adds Vince.

However, the couple didn't have to wait until touchdown for smack talk.

"I particularly made sure I had this shirt on today," said Boston Bruins fan Glenn Scott.

The native Bostonian spent this weekend behind enemy lines here in St. Louis.

Most of his wife's family cheers for the good guys.

Now he's literally limping back home. (Important to note, he was in a cast well before we approached him for an interview.)

"Good luck to St. Louis. But not too much. I hope you play well, almost as well as we do," Scott said.

He'll be joined by Ryan and his son Calvin, also journeying to the Northeast.

"I’d like to see it in their arena. We’ll see it in ours. I’m sure our crowd will be that much better than theirs," Ryan said.

Ryan said he's already rehearsing some smack talk. His son, not so much.

"Honestly, I don’t know if I’ll say anything. There’s too many of them and not enough of us to say anything," joked Calvin.

Words aside, it's not lost on either one of them, that this case of the Sunday Blues, may only come around once in a lifetime.

"Forty-nine years in the making, gotta get after it," Ryan said.