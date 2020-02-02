WINNIPEG, MB — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.



The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak and are 12-12-2 at home this season.



Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding in net for the Jets, stopping 38 shots.



Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the Central Division-leading Blues.

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong hasn't ruled out the possibility of exploring the market for another body to fill a top-six position in the absence of Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko is expected to be re-evaluated in April 2020, but nothing is certain.

As the Blues’ carousel of injuries continues, Armstrong has made blunt statements about possibilities ahead of the NHL trade deadline on February 24, although he isn’t typically known for making huge moves before a trade deadline in recent seasons.

