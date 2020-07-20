Blues' O'Reilly named finalist for Selke Award

O'Reilly is looking to bring home the award for the best defensive forward in the league for the second year in a row

ST. LOUIS — Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly will be looking to go "back-to-back" not just as a Stanley Cup champion this summer, but as the winner of one of the NHL's most prestigious awards.

On Monday, O'Reilly was named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, which is awarded to the forward who "best excels in defensive aspects of the game." O'Reilly led the NHL in face-off wins for the third consecutive season in 2020.

O'Reilly won the Selke Trophy, as well as the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP) last year with the Blues.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron and Philadelphia's Sean Couturier are the other Selke finalists. If O'Reilly wins, he'll be the first repeat winner of the Trophy since Bergeron did it in 2013-2014 and 2014-2015.

O'Reilly was named a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy last week, which highlights sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and skill on the ice.

The Blues will begin their quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions on August 2 in Edmonton.