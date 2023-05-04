Sammy Blais nominated for Masterton Trophy

Only two previous Blues have won the Masterton Trophy, Blake Dunlop in 1981 and Jamie McLennan in 1998.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Sammy Blais has been nominated for the National Hockey League's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The annual award is given to one NHL player who "exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey," according to a press release. It was first awarded following the 1967-68 season.

Blais was drafted No. 176 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues. He was traded to the New York Rangers in July 2021 for Pavel Buchnevich.

During his first season with the Rangers, he suffered a torn ACL in November. The injury required surgery and ended his season.

In the 2022-23 season, Blais returned to the ice and returned to the Blues in February in a trade that sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the Rangers.

The 26-year-old has set a new season career high with nine goals in 29 games and added 11 assists with the Blues. He has played a total of 202 NHL games and has recorded 64 points (26 goals and 38 assists).

Only two previous Blues have won the Masteron Trophy, Blake Dunlop in 1981 and Jamie McLennan in 1998.

Recent award winners include Carey Price, Oskar Lindblom and Robin Lehner.

Blais was nominated by the St. Louis chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

The 2023 NHL Awards will be held on Monday, June 26 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Blues' next game is at home against Dallas on Wednesday night.