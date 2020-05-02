ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist, Zach Sanford scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3.

It was Schenn's first three-point game since Feb. 19, 2019 against Columbus, a stretch of 79 games. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots, and Colton Parayko and Sammy Blais also scored.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues were 1-4-1 in their previous six games but hadn't played at home in nearly three weeks due partly to a bye week and the All-Star break.

The Hurricanes fell to 0-5-0 over their last five games away from home.

