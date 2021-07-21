Seattle Kraken select Blues defenseman Vince Dunn in NHL Expansion Draft

The Blues will be without a staple of their defense after the Seattle Kraken selected Vince Dunn in the NHL Expansion Draft

SEATTLE — The Blues are down a defenseman thanks to the NHL's newest team, the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken selected Blues forward Vince Dunn in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday night. Dunn is currently a restricted free agent.

The Kraken passed on selecting Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko with their selection from St. Louis and opted to go with Dunn instead. Tarasenko, once a 30-goal-scoring star for the Blues, has played in just 34 regular-season games the past two seasons because of shoulder injuries and requested a trade away from St. Louis earlier this summer.

Dunn, 24, has played four seasons for the Blues, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 2019. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the Blues drafted Dunn with the 56th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In four seasons, Dunn scored 32 goals, tallied 70 assists and had a +/- of +22. In that 2019 run to the Cup, Dunn played in nine games, tallying three assists.

Among the other notable players Seattle opted not to select was unrestricted free agent Jaden Schwartz, who the Kraken would have had to sign to a new contract. Here's the full list of the players the Blues left unprotected:

Forwards

Sam Anas

Sammy Blais

Tyler Bozak

Kyle Clifford

Mike Hoffman

Tanner Kaspick

Mackenzie MacEachern

Curtis McKenzie

Austin Poganski

Zach Sanford

Jaden Schwartz

Nolan Stevens

Vladimir Tarasenko

Nathan Walker

Defense

Robert Bortuzzo

Vince Dunn

Niko Mikkola

Mitch Reinke

Steven Santini

Marco Scandella

Jake Walman

Goalies

Evan Fitzpatrick

Jon Gillies

Ville Husso

With the loss of Dunn, the Blues are left with Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko, Steven Santini, Marco Scandella and Jake Walman on defense.