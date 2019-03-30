ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues fans, get ready! Single-game tickets for the Stanley Cup playoffs go on sale next week.

The Blues clinched a spot in the NHL's postseason Friday night when the Arizona Coyotes lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

RELATED: Blues complete season-long comeback and clinch playoff spot

Tickets go on sale April 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $54 for potential first-round games and can be purchased at the Enterprise Center Box Office or online by clicking here.

Fans who sign up to receive ‘Blues Note-Worthy’ offer emails can purchase tickets one day early on April 3 at 2 p.m. To access the email presale, you must sign up to receive emails before April 2. Click here to sign up!