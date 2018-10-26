Another game. Another home loss. Another meltdown. Another blown 2-goal lead. Another rash of glaring mistakes and uninspired play. All bring into question the character, culture, accountability and resolve of a team that's underachieved by a wide margin. It's not even debatable. The Blues are 2-4-3 heading into their game against the 6-2-2 Blackhawks at the Enterprise Center. It's not the record that's so alarming. It's how they've looked getting off to this start! It's St. Louis' listless, lifeless, putrid play that saw a throng of folk, one that included disgusted general manager Doug Armstrong, exiting the arena en masse well in advance of a brutal, lethargic 7-4 loss to Columbus.

Hall of Fame coaches Al Arbour and Scotty Bowman along with sure-fire candidates Joel Quenneville and Ken Hitchcock, headline a short list of hockey's most successful men on the bench who were fired by the Blues, only to win the coveted Stanley Cup Trophy with another organization. Sound the alarm! Is Mike Yeo next to go? All signs point to that outcome being the case. It's just a matter of time or another lackluster performance rivaling the one versus the Blue Jackets. The Blues have checked out nine games into the season and the fact that they have can only be traced to their disdain for Yeo. Such an upgrade in talent talent during the offseason shouldn't have led to such a downgrade in performance to this point. They don't like playing for the man! The players have turned on Yeo by tuning him out!

"My job should be in question", said a frustrated and beleaguered Yeo. "I'm not coaching to save my job. I'm coaching to try and win a Stanley Cup." However, the coach doesn't take the ice - players do. Sure, coaches get too much credit when everything's going right and too much blame when they're going wrong. They're also the first to be handed their walking papers when the team doesn't respond positively in terms of their effort. Forget the bad breaks or bounces that can occur during the course of a hockey game. Forget singling out players by name to praise or berate them. Forget whether they wear the "C" or an "A", they're experienced veterans or inexperienced rookies, injured or on rehab assignment. You're graded on performance or lack thereof. Performance is attached to work ethic or lack thereof.

So, when winger Alexander Steen, who has been a member of the Blues since the 2008-09 season, says we're not working hard enough, that's an indictment on the coach, his staff and the players but until the players hold themselves accountable one to the other, matters are only going to worsen. The team's best players - Pietrangelo, Tarasenko, Parayko, O'Reilly (as well as he's played), Schenn and Schwartz - DO have to play better and their play has to be contagious, inspiring the rest of the roster. Mike Yeo has to coach better, making better use of the talented youngsters he has in Schmaltz, Dunn, Thomas and Kyrou by giving them more ice time to prove that they belong in the National Hockey League or benching veterans like Bouwmeester when it's painfully obvious that he's lost the speed and accompanying skills to perform at this level. Yeo did just that in Toronto and the team won, playing it's best game of the season. He then played him the most even-strength minutes against the Jets in Winnipeg in the team's third period collapse that led to an eventual overtime loss.

The St. Louis Blues didn't get off to a rousing start (it was, in every way, lousy) to begin their 7-game home stand. Another performance like that against Chicago could result in Yeo's getting fired. Armstrong won't head for the turnstiles with the fans. He'll be sure to stick around afterwards to sound the alarm!

