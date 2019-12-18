ST. LOUIS — Injured forward Ivan Barbashev (upper body) took the ice Wednesday morning before his teammates with Sammy Blais (wrist). Berube said Barbashev is progressing but will miss a second straight game tonight.

"Barbashev did better today, so that's a good sign," Berube said.

As for defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, who has a cast on his left arm and is on injured-reserve, Berube said there's nothing new to report.

"No, nothing really to note," Berube said. "Really on Gunnarsson, it's sort of a waiting period with him right now.

"Probably day to day I guess. Again, it's a waiting thing with him. He's got to see how everything goes. That's hard for me to tell."

Jordan Binnington joins exclusive company with 40 wins in 60 starts or fewer ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has joined a pretty exclusive list with his win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night. Binnington is just the sixth goaltender in NHL history to win 40 games in his first 60 or fewer starts.

The Blues' projected lineup:

Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou



Oskar Sundqvist-Ryan O'Reilly-David Perron



Alexander Steen-Robert Thomas-Tyler Bozak



Mackenzie MacEachern-Jacob de la Rose-Zach Sanford



Colton Parayko-Alex Pietrangelo



Jay Bouwmeester-Justin Faulk



Vince Dunn-Robert Bortuzzo



Jake Allen will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.



Healthy scratches include Troy Brouwer and Niko Mikkola. Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), Sammy Blais (wrist), Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) and Ivan Barbashev (upper body).



- - -



The Oilers' projected lineup:



Joakim Nygard-Connor McDavid-Zack Kassian



James Neal-Leon Draisaitl-Sam Gagner



Jujhar Khaira-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Alex Chiasson



Riley Sheahan-Gaetan Haas-Josh Archibald



Oscar Klefbom-Adam Larsson



Darnell Nurse-Ethan Bear



Kris Russell-Caleb Jones



Mikko Koskinen will start in goal; Mike Smith will be the backup.



Healthy scratches include Markus Granlund, Patrick Russell and Brandon Manning. Matt Benning (head) is out.