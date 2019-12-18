ST. LOUIS — Injured forward Ivan Barbashev (upper body) took the ice Wednesday morning before his teammates with Sammy Blais (wrist). Berube said Barbashev is progressing but will miss a second straight game tonight.
"Barbashev did better today, so that's a good sign," Berube said.
As for defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, who has a cast on his left arm and is on injured-reserve, Berube said there's nothing new to report.
"No, nothing really to note," Berube said. "Really on Gunnarsson, it's sort of a waiting period with him right now.
"Probably day to day I guess. Again, it's a waiting thing with him. He's got to see how everything goes. That's hard for me to tell."
The Blues' projected lineup:
Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou
Oskar Sundqvist-Ryan O'Reilly-David Perron
Alexander Steen-Robert Thomas-Tyler Bozak
Mackenzie MacEachern-Jacob de la Rose-Zach Sanford
Colton Parayko-Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester-Justin Faulk
Vince Dunn-Robert Bortuzzo
Jake Allen will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Troy Brouwer and Niko Mikkola. Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), Sammy Blais (wrist), Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) and Ivan Barbashev (upper body).
- - -
The Oilers' projected lineup:
Joakim Nygard-Connor McDavid-Zack Kassian
James Neal-Leon Draisaitl-Sam Gagner
Jujhar Khaira-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Alex Chiasson
Riley Sheahan-Gaetan Haas-Josh Archibald
Oscar Klefbom-Adam Larsson
Darnell Nurse-Ethan Bear
Kris Russell-Caleb Jones
Mikko Koskinen will start in goal; Mike Smith will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Markus Granlund, Patrick Russell and Brandon Manning. Matt Benning (head) is out.