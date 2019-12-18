ST. LOUIS — Jake Allen will start for the Blues against the Oilers tonight, giving Jordan Binnington a much-needed breather.



It will mark Allen's first start on home ice and fifth appearance since Jan. 8 of last season. It will be just his 10th start of the season and 11th appearance.



In Binnington's case, he had a maintenance day on Tuesday and did not practice; he took the ice for an optional Wednesday morning and got in a light workout.



Binnington has started 26 of the Blues' 35 games this season.



"It's just more rest for him than anything right now," Berube said of Binnington, who is 16-6-4 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. 'He's played a lot of hockey this year, even going back to last year. We're just trying to be cautious with him."



Emergency extraordinaire Tyler Stewart, who was on the ice for practice in Binnington's place Tuesday, was the third goalie Wednesday.



"We've got the other goalie out there. It gives guys confidence too, shooting on him," Berube said laughing.

Blues contained Colorado's big guns. Now must do same to Oilers' ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues were able to withstand one challenge of a superstar player on Monday and now get set for a dynamic duo on Wednesday to close out a four-game homestand. After throttling Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon in a 5-2 win on Monday, the Blues (21-8-6) play host to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers (19-13-4) today at 7:30 p.m.

