St. Louis Blues original prototype logo featured on Reverse Retro jersey

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have revealed in partnership with the National Hockey League and Adidas, revealed the team's Retro Reverse 2022 jersey.

On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled all 32 Retro Reverse jerseys for each team in the league.

"The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn't get enough of not only their team's jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling leaguewide," said Dan Near, Senior Director at Adidas Hockey. "In 2022, we're doubling down on the design formula - Your Colors, Your Retros, Remixed - and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world."

1966 meets 2022 💛



Get your #ReverseRetro 11.15 or order presale today at 11 a.m.#stlblues x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/2sL4is8coM — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 20, 2022

The primarily-gold jersey features white and light-blue strips, the same light blue that is featured on the team's current Heritage jerseys in 2017 and 2022 Winter Classics.

The logo is based on an original prototype dated back to 1966. It was originally drawn by then-General Manager Lynn Patrick and produced by R.J Lieve Athletic Lettering in Chesterfield, according to the St. Louis Blues' press release.

It features the team's name in light blue lettering across the chest of the jersey with a musical note loped through the words "St. Louis."

The design was created not long after the NHL awarded St. Louis an expansion franchise with their first season being played in the 1967-68 season. The logo was changed before the team's inaugural season and the original prototype has been worn publicly only twice, according to the press release.

Fans are able to pre-order the Reverse Retro jerseys now at the STL Authentics Team Store or by visiting their website.

Jerseys, hats, beanies, hoodies and T-shirts will all be available in Reverse Retro style starting Nov. 15.

The St. Louis Blues will also wear the Reverse Retro jerseys seven times throughout the 2022-23 regular season.

Here's when the team will wear the jerseys:

Nov. 19 vs. Washington Capitals

Nov. 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg jets

Dec. 11 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Dec. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Jan. 10 vs. Calgary Flames

Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres