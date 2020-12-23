Blues announce 56-game schedule for 2021 season

The Blues will open the season on Jan. 13 in Colorado against the Avalanche. The team's home opener will be on Jan. 18 against the San Jose Sharks

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have a new captain, and now they'll know when and where they'll be playing in 2021.

The team announced its 56-game schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday, where they'll compete in the West division against Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, San Jose and Vegas.

The Blues will play each of those teams eight times, with 28 games on the road and 28 games at home.

The Blues will open the season on Jan. 13 in Colorado against the Avalanche. The team's home opener will be on Jan. 18 against the San Jose Sharks.

The Blues will play 10 back-to-backs this season, and will surely have some late nights against the west coast teams.

As far as playoffs are concerned, the top four teams in each of the four new divisions will qualify for a chance at the Stanley Cup.

In a release, the Blues said a timeline for safe fan attendance at Enterprise Center is not able to be shared at this time. The Blues said they are working with local health and safety officials and the city to determine the best plan when it comes to getting fans back into the stands.

On Wednesday, the team also formally announced that forward Ryan O'Reilly would be their new captain going foward.

Here is the Blues' entire 2021 schedule:

JANUARY

Jan. 13 at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 15 at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks

Jan. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks

Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Jan. 26 at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan. 28 at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan. 30 at Anaheim Ducks

Jan. 31 at Anaheim Ducks

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Feb. 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Feb. 9 at Minnesota Wild

Feb. 11 at Minnesota Wild

Feb. 13 at Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 15 at Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks

Feb. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks

Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks

Feb. 27 at San Jose Sharks

MARCH

March 1 at Anaheim Ducks

March 3 at Anaheim Ducks

March 5 at Los Angeles Kings

March 6 at Los Angeles Kings

March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

March 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

March 15 at Los Angeles Kings

March 17 at Los Angeles Kings

March 19 at San Jose Sharks

March 20 at San Jose Sharks

March 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks

March 27 vs. Anaheim Ducks

March 29 vs. Arizona Coyotes

March 31 vs. Arizona Coyotes

APRIL

April 3 at Colorado Avalanche

April 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

April 9 vs. Minnesota Wild

April 11 vs. Minnesota Wild

April 15 at Arizona Coyotes

April 17 at Arizona Coyotes

April 20 at Colorado Avalanche

April 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche

April 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

April 26 at Minnesota Wild

April 28 at Minnesota Wild

April 30 vs. Minnesota Wild

MAY

May 1 vs. Minnesota Wild

May 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks

May 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks

May 7 at Vegas Golden Knights

May 8 at Vegas Golden Knights