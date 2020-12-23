Blues announce 56-game schedule for 2021 season

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have a new captain, and now they'll know when and where they'll be playing in 2021.
The team announced its 56-game schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday, where they'll compete in the West division against Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, San Jose and Vegas.
The Blues will play each of those teams eight times, with 28 games on the road and 28 games at home.
The Blues will open the season on Jan. 13 in Colorado against the Avalanche. The team's home opener will be on Jan. 18 against the San Jose Sharks.
The Blues will play 10 back-to-backs this season, and will surely have some late nights against the west coast teams.
As far as playoffs are concerned, the top four teams in each of the four new divisions will qualify for a chance at the Stanley Cup.
In a release, the Blues said a timeline for safe fan attendance at Enterprise Center is not able to be shared at this time. The Blues said they are working with local health and safety officials and the city to determine the best plan when it comes to getting fans back into the stands.
On Wednesday, the team also formally announced that forward Ryan O'Reilly would be their new captain going foward.
Here is the Blues' entire 2021 schedule:
JANUARY
Jan. 13 at Colorado Avalanche
Jan. 15 at Colorado Avalanche
Jan. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks
Jan. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks
Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Jan. 26 at Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 28 at Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 30 at Anaheim Ducks
Jan. 31 at Anaheim Ducks
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2 vs. Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Feb. 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Feb. 9 at Minnesota Wild
Feb. 11 at Minnesota Wild
Feb. 13 at Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 15 at Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks
Feb. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks
Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks
Feb. 27 at San Jose Sharks
MARCH
March 1 at Anaheim Ducks
March 3 at Anaheim Ducks
March 5 at Los Angeles Kings
March 6 at Los Angeles Kings
March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
March 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
March 15 at Los Angeles Kings
March 17 at Los Angeles Kings
March 19 at San Jose Sharks
March 20 at San Jose Sharks
March 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks
March 27 vs. Anaheim Ducks
March 29 vs. Arizona Coyotes
March 31 vs. Arizona Coyotes
APRIL
April 3 at Colorado Avalanche
April 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
April 9 vs. Minnesota Wild
April 11 vs. Minnesota Wild
April 15 at Arizona Coyotes
April 17 at Arizona Coyotes
April 20 at Colorado Avalanche
April 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche
April 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche
April 26 at Minnesota Wild
April 28 at Minnesota Wild
April 30 vs. Minnesota Wild
MAY
May 1 vs. Minnesota Wild
May 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks
May 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks
May 7 at Vegas Golden Knights
May 8 at Vegas Golden Knights