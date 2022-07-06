Here's the Blues regular season schedule for the 2022-2023 season

The Blues will drop the puck on their 2022-2023 season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here's a look at the entire schedule.

ST. LOUIS — In just a few months, the Blues will be back on the ice at Enterprise Center to kick off the 2022-2023 season.

The team announced its preseason schedule on Tuesday and then revealed the regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

Here are some highlights of the 2022-2023 schedule:

Opening night at Enterprise Center against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 15

First playoff rematch against defending Stanley Cup winning Colorado on Nov. 14 in Denver

Season-long seven-game homestand from Jan. 10-24

Season-long five-game road trip from Dec. 15-23

Nine Saturday night home games at Enterprise Center

Regular-season finale on April 13 in Dallas against the Stars

The Blues also released a humorous video on social media featuring St. Louis native comedian Nikki Glaser, as her parents attempt to guess the Blues' opponents from the corresponding logos.

Here is the full 2022-2023 regular season for the Blues, including start times listed in Central Time:

OCTOBER

Oct. 15 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Edmonton Oilers - 3 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3 vs. NY Islanders - 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.

Nov. 10 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Chicago Blackhawks - 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Florida Panthers - 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Dec. 5 at NY Rangers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 6 at NY Islanders - 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 1 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Edmonton Oilers - 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Calgary Flames - 8 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Vancouver Canucks - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Minnesota Wild - TBD

JANUARY

Jan. 3 at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Minnesota Wild - 6 p.m.

Jan. 10 vs. Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 vs. Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Arizona Coyotes - 9 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Colorado Avalanche - 2 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 11 vs. Arizona Coyotes - 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs. Florida Panthers - 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 1 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Ottawa Senators - 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

MARCH

March 2 at San Jose Sharks - 9:30 p.m.

March 4 at Los Angeles Kings - 9:30 p.m.

March 7 at Arizona Coyotes - 9 p.m.

March 9 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

March 11 at Columbus Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.

March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 6 p.m.

March 15 vs. Minnesota Wild - 8:30 p.m.

March 17 at Washington Capitals - 6 p.m.

March 19 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 6 p.m.

March 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m.

March 23 at Detroit Red Wings - 6:30 p.m.

March 25 at Anaheim Ducks - 9:30 p.m.

March 26 at Los Angeles Kings - 9:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m.

March 30 at Chicago Blackhawks - 7:30 p.m.

APRIL

April 1 at Nashville Predators - Noon

April 2 vs. Boston Bruins - 2:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.

April 6 vs. NY Rangers - 7 p.m.

April 8 at Minnesota Wild - 2 p.m.

April 12 vs. Dallas Stars - 6:30 p.m.

April 13 at Dallas Stars - 7:30 p.m.