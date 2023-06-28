Here's who the St. Louis Blues selected in the 2023 NHL Draft

The Blues have nine picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The first round kicks off Wednesday evening.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 NHL Draft kicked off Wednesday evening in Nashville, Tennessee, with the next generation of players being selected.

The St. Louis Blues currently have nine selections at the draft, including three first-rounders. In the first round, they will select 10th, 25th and 29th overall.

The team acquired the No. 10 overall from the NHL Draft Lottery that took place on May 8. The No. 25 was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs, and a third-round pick (No. 76) via the Ottawa Senators, in exchange for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari.

The third and final first-round pick (No. 29) is from the New York Rangers (via Dallas Stars) in the trade that sent Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to New York. The deal also brought Sammy Blais to St. Louis.

Here's the St. Louis Blues 2023 Draft Class:

Wednesday:

No. 10 (1st Round) -

No. 25 (1st Round) -

No. 29 (1st Round) -

Thursday:

The second through seventh rounds of the 2023 NHL Draft will take place starting at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 29. Check back for updates on the Blues selections.

No. 74 (3rd round) -

No. 76 (3rd round) -

No. 106 (4th Round) -

No. 138 (4th Round) -

No. 170 (6th Round) -

No. 202 (7th Round) -

The Blues will host the 2023 Prospect Camp from July 1-4 at Centene Community Ice Center where fans can get a first look at the 2023 Draft Class. All on-ice camp sessions will be open and free for the public.