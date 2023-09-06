St. Louis Blues 2023 preseason schedule announced

The Blues will play a total of eight games during the preseason, including three at Enterprise Center.

ST. LOUIS — While the NHL season ended less than two weeks ago, fans can start getting excited about next season as the St. Louis Blues announced their 2023 preseason schedule.

The Blues will play a total of eight games during the preseason, including three at Enterprise Center. The preseason home opener will feature a split-squad roster with a second group of Blues players playing the Arizona Coyotes in Wichita, Kansas.

The schedule also features a neutral-site game against the Dallas Stars in Independence, Missouri.

Overall, the Blues will play two games each against the Coyotes, Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here's the full preseason schedule:

Sept. 23 vs. Arizona - 2 p.m. (split-squad) at Enterprise Center

Sept. 23 at Arizona - 7 p.m. (split-squad) at INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Sept. 26 vs. Columbus - 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center

Sept. 28 at Chicago - 7:30 p.m. at United Center

Sept. 30 vs. Dallas - 6 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, MO

Oct. 2 at Columbus - 6 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

Oct. 5 at Dallas - 7 p.m. at American Airlines Center

Oct. 7 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - time TBD at Enterprise Center

All Blues 2023 preseason games will be broadcast on 101 ESPN, according to a press release.

The Blues currently have nine selections at the 2023 NHL Draft, including three first-rounders. In the first round, they will select 10th, 25th and 29th overall.

The NHL Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on June 28 on ESPN. Stay up-to-date on the Blues draft picks here.