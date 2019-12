ST. LOUIS — Everyone could use more Barclay in their lives, right?

The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with Pet Smart to offer a Barclay calendar for next year!

The calendars cost $10 and will be available starting on Dec. 12.

You can pick one up at all team store locations within Enterprise Center.

But you’ll need to hurry, availability is limited!

Click here for more information on the 2020 Barclay calendar.