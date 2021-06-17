Blues team dog Barclay graduates from Duo Dogs training

In March, the Blues and Duo announced that Barclay was heading for a new journey as the first ambassador dog for a professional sports team

ST. LOUIS — Look out world, here comes a new graduate (and very good boy).

St. Louis Blues team dog Barclay officially graduated from his Duo Dogs training on Thursday in a ceremony at Enterprise Center.

Barclay first joined the Blues in the fall of 2018, just before the team went on their historic worst-to-first run to the 2019 Stanley Cup championship.

The Blues' front office helped raise Barclay as Duo trainers helped teach him obedience and socialization skills. Duo Dogs is a St. Louis-based nonprofit that, "trains and connects dogs with people to cultivate positive change in individuals, families and communities."

In March, the Blues and Duo announced that Barclay was heading for a new journey as the first ambassador dog for a professional sports team.

In his new role, Barclay will help show the positive impact of assistance dogs as well as raise awareness for Duo Dogs in particular.

Barclay is named after late Blues great Barclay Plager, who died from brain cancer in 1988. Barclay Plager's brother and fellow Blues legend Bob Plager died in 2020 after suffering a cardiac event while driving in St. Louis. Bob and Barclay (the dog) became good friends around Enterprise Center, and their friendship was remembered at Thursday's graduation ceremony.

Barclay was timid of the shinny silver thing at first, but after one sip out of the #stanleycup thanks to Bob Plager, Barclay is a fan for life. @nhl@StLouisBlues @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/s9rA6MIBaG — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 26, 2019

Barclay also showed off some of his training at his graduation ceremony, even "scoring" a goal for the crowd in attendance.

Get Barclay on a power play line for next season ASAP.#STLBlues pic.twitter.com/V3M82b0pLB — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) June 17, 2021