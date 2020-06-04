ST. LOUIS — How cute!

There’s a new member of the St. Louis Blues!

Carl Gunnarsson and his wife, Josefin, welcomed baby Otis into the Blues family this weekend.

Gunnarsson shared a photo of Otis on Sunday and said that he was born on Saturday.

“Yesterday Otis filled our hearts with love when he came into the world❤️ Today we’re all a bit tired but also so happy! Josefin was a trooper and everyone is healthy. Love🙏” he wrote on Instagram.

The Blues also shared a photo of Otis. “Shoutout to Carl Gunnarsson and his wife, Josefin, who welcomed baby Otis to the Blues family this weekend!”

MORE STORIES

He created a business to give St. Louis athletes a platform, now he's afraid they will miss out on scholarships

'That really opened my eyes that anything can happen' | East St. Louis QB Tyler Macon opens up about his life-changing moment