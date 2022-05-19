2 goals from Perron, stellar outing from Binnington help Blues even series with Avalanche

The Blues are coming back to St. Louis with the series tied 1-1 after a huge performance Thursday night in Denver.

DENVER — For the first time in their history, the St. Louis Blues have won a playoff game in Colorado. Per the TNT broadcast, the Blues were 0-7 in playoff games on the road against the Avalanche ahead of Game 2 Thursday night.

The Blues evened up their second round series with the Avalanche at a game apiece with a 4-1 win in Game 2. The series now shifts to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4.

Game 2 was scoreless after the first period, with the two teams also playing a penalty-free opening 20 minutes.

Things opened up a bit in the second, with Jordan Kyrou netting the first goal of the game on assists from Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich to put the Blues up 1-0. The scoring chance was set up on a nice play of the puck from Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

The Blues got another goal as time wound down in the second, with David Perron lightning the lamp on a snipe on the power play with just about 30 seconds left in the period. It was Perron's sixth goal of the playoffs. The Blues have now scored a power play goal in every game they've played this postseason.

The Avalanche cut into the Blues lead with a power play goal of their own to kick off the scoring in the third period. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog netted the goal to make it 2-1 just two minutes into the third period.

But once again, it was David Perron riding to the rescue. Perron scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway at around the 10 minute mark. It was Perron's seventh goal of the postseason.

Brandon Saad added an empty-netter with time winding down in the third period for good measure.

The Blues won by a final score of 4-1.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was stellar in net again in Game 2, stopping 30 of 31 shots the Avalanche threw his way.

This was the first loss of the postseason for the Avalanche, who swept the Nashville Predators in their first round series.

The series now shifts to St. Louis, where Enterprise Center will host Game 3 on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Central Time.