Game 6: What to know as the Blues take on the Avalanche Friday night

ST. LOUIS — The Blues keep marching on in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They avoided elimination Wednesday night after beating the Colorado Avalanche in overtime 5-4.

The Avalanche still lead the series 3-2, so the Blues need to win Friday night, force a Game 7 on Sunday, and win that one too if they want to continue on in the playoffs.

Here's what to know if you plan to watch the Blues in Game 6:

What time is the Blues game Friday night?

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CDT for Game 6 against the Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Where are the Blues playing?

The Blues are back in St. Louis once again. They'll play Game 6 at the Enterprise Center.

What channel can I watch the Blues game on?

According to the Blues website, you can watch the game on TNT. That's channel 108/1108 HD on AT&T U-verse, 245 on DirecTV and channel 49/781 on Spectrum.

When do the Blues play next?

If the Blues force a Game 7, it would be played back in Colorado at the Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, May 29.

What is the schedule for the Blues vs. Avalanche series?

The Blues played the first two games in Colorado, then Games 3 and 4 were back in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center. Game 5 was back in Colorado and Game 6 is back in St. Louis. Here's the full schedule and final scores.

Game 1

St. Louis at Colorado - Final/OT: Avalanche 3, Blues 2

Game 2

St. Louis at Colorado - Final: Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Game 3

Colorado at St. Louis - Final: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

Game 4

Colorado at St. Louis - Final: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 5

St. Louis at Colorado - Final/OT: Blues 5, Avalanche 4

Game 6

Colorado at St. Louis - Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. CT