Game 5: What to know as the Blues take on the Avalanche Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night in Denver in Game 5 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche lead the series 3-1 after a win over the Blues Monday night, pushing the Blues to the brink of elimination.

If you're planning on watching Game 5 Wednesday night, here are some things to know:

What time is the Blues game Wednesday night?

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CT for Game 5 against the Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Where are the Blues playing?

The Blues will play Game 5 in Colorado at the Ball Arena in Denver.

What channel can I watch the Blues game on?

According to the Blues website, you can watch the game on TNT. That's channel 108/1108 HD on AT&T U-verse, 245 on DirecTV and channel 49/781 on Spectrum.

When do the Blues play next?

If a Game 6 is necessary, it would be played back in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center on Friday, May 27.

What is the schedule for the Blues vs. Avalanche series?

The Blues played the first two games in Colorado, then Games 3 and 4 were back in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center. Game 5 will be back in Colorado. Here's the full schedule:

Game 1

St. Louis at Colorado - Final/OT: Avalanche 3, Blues 2

Game 2

St. Louis at Colorado - Final: Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Game 3

Colorado at St. Louis - Final: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

Game 4

Colorado at St. Louis - Final: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 5

St. Louis at Colorado - Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 6 (if necessary)

Colorado at St. Louis - Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. CT