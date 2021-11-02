Blues' Clifford is team's 4th player to land on COVID-19 list this season

"It's not good. We lose players. I don't know. I really don't have an answer for you on how this is all gonna turn out. It's four guys now," Berube said

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are off to one of the best starts of any team in the NHL, but they're continuing to suffer setbacks off the ice.

The team announced Tuesday that forward Kyle Clifford had been placed on the the non-roster COVID-protocols list.

Clifford is the fourth Blues player so far this season to land on the COVID-protocols list joining forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad and goaltender Ville Husso.

Saad has been practicing with the team and is expected to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game, and O'Reilly could be close behind.

"It's not good. We lose players. I don't know. I really don't have an answer for you on how this is all gonna turn out. It's four guys now," Blues head coach Craig Berube said. "We'll get Saad back, which is good. So he'll take Clifford's spot and Hofer's up here right now for Husso. And O'Reilly will be back on this trip."

The Blues sit at the top of the Central Division with a 6-1 record and 12 points. They begin a four-game road trip on Wednesday in Los Angeles.