Blues have fun with Berube's spill on the ice at practice

A day after David Perron collided with Craig Berube, knocking him down, a mysterious "outline" of Chief appeared on the practice rink ice

ST. LOUIS — Listen up, detectives. The Blues have a crime in need of solving.

A day after Blues forward David Perron collided with head coach Craig Berube during a drill, a mysterious "outline" of Berube appeared on the ice at the Centene Community Ice Center.

"I didn't know what it was," Berube said of the outline. "I thought it was maybe kids hockey before and they were drawing on the ice or something."

There it was. An interpretation of Berube in paint on the ice in the exact position the collision occurred, complete with a "stick" placement and everything.

We'll call the unknown artist's interpretation of Berube's figure "questionable" at best.

"I don't know how big they thought Chief was but that body they drew was not exactly to scale," Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said.

However, a suspect did come into focus, after David Perron was seen laughing at practice on Thursday.

"I thought it was him. I'll probably have to take him off the power play," Berube laughed.

However, the case still remains... unsolved.