Blues head coach Craig Berube walks stray rescue dogs on off day

On Thursday, Berube took some time after the Blues' morning practice to make a trip to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, where he and his wife walked some of the dogs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube may bring an intimidating demeanor to the bench for his team, but the man affectionately known as "Chief" has a softer side, too.

On Thursday, Berube took some time after the Blues' morning practice to make a trip to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, where he and his wife walked some of the dogs.

And it looks like Berube and his wife Dominique took a special liking to one of the pups.

"How amazing is this!! Today, head coach for the St. Louis Blues Craig Berube came to walk dogs with his wife Dominique!! We were star-struck. They fell in love with Uranus from our Houston Emergency Rescue (where we rescued more than 70 dogs earlier this year) and now they're advocating for him to help him find his forever home! LOVE THIS! #WeAllBleedBlue #WeBleedBlue #GOBLUES," Stray Rescue of St. Louis posted on Facebook.

Berube and the Blues will finish up their regular season schedule on Friday night when they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to town. The Blues are set to face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For more information on how to adopt from Stray Rescue of St. Louis, click here.