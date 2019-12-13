ST. LOUIS — Last night the St. Louis Blues got a big night from Oskar Sundqvist, who returned to the team after missing 6 games due to a lower-body injury. Today, the Blues announced yet another player will be missed, as defenseman Carl Gunnarsson has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

In addition, the Blues have recalled defenseman Niko Mikkola from the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.

Gunnarsson, 33, has appeared in 17 games this season, posting four points (one goal, three assists) and six penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman is currently in his sixth season with the Blues after the club acquired him via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 28, 2014. Overall, the Orebro, Sweden, native has dressed in 598 career regular-season games, amassing 133 points (29 goals, 104 assists) and 167 penalty minutes.

Mikkola, 23, was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (No. 127 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. This season, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman has appeared in 26 games with the Rampage, tallying eight points (two goals, six assists) and 10 penalty minutes. Last season, his first professional year in North America, the Kiiminki, Finland, native recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) and 41 penalty minutes with the Rampage.

Sundqvist has goal, assist as Blues beat Golden Knights 4-2 ST. LOUIS -- It was as if he didn't miss a beat, and thankfully for the Blues, they dodged a big bullet with Oskar Sundqvist, and did he ever make a difference upon his return to the lineup.

RELATED: ‘Laila: The Next Season’ documentary debuts this weekend

RELATED: When Blues' D makes an impact on O, results are normally favorable