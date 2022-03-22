'You guys have been amazing': Oskar Sundqvist thanks St. Louis after trade from Blues to Red Wings

"Sunny" is on his way to Detroit, but not before bidding farewell to his fans in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — One of the biggest fan-favorites on the Blues' roster has bid his farewell to the city and its fans after Monday's deadline deal.

The Blues traded forward Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman Jake Walman to the Detroit Red Wings for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski. The Blues also sent a 2023 second-round pick in the NHL Draft to Detroit in the deal.

Sundqvist, a native of Sweden, had been a popular player for the Blues since the team acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of the 2017-2018 season.

Sundqvist took to Twitter to express his appreciation for his time in St. Louis, and all the fans who came to love him.

Words cannot describe how great full I am for everything @StLouisBlues , the city of St.Louis and most importantly the people in STL! You guys have been amazing from day 1!! Now a new chapter begins with the @DetroitRedWings and I’m very excited to get started!! — Oskar Sundqvist (@sundqvist32) March 22, 2022

In five seasons in St. Louis, "Sunny" compiled 35 goals and 48 assists while playing an energizing style of hockey for the Blues.

Sundqvist was an integral part of the Blues' run to the 2019 Stanley Cup, scoring four goals and notching five assists in the playoffs for the club.

Leddy is expected to be in the Blues' lineup Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals. He will wear No. 4.

Leddy, 31, has 16 points (1 goal, 15 assists) for the Red Wings this season. A Minnesota native, Leddy is in his 12th NHL season and has previously spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders and the Red Wings. In 831 regular-season games, Leddy has 66 goals and 286 assists. He was a Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks in 2012-2013.