Blues release Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule

The Blues will play either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Colorado Avalanche. Here's the full schedule of dates and times

ST. LOUIS — We don’t know yet who the Blues will play in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we finally know when the puck will drop.

The St. Louis Blues’ first game of Round 1 is set for this upcoming Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. CST.

The Blues will play either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Colorado Avalanche. If the Avalanche beat the Kings Thursday night, the Blues will play Colorado in the first round. If the Avalanche lose, the Blues will face off against Vegas instead.

The Blues are the No. 4 seed in the West Division after clinching a playoff berth last week. That means the first two games of the best-of-seven series will be on the road against the No. 1 seed.

Full Round 1 schedule:

Game 1 at COL or VGK - Mon, May 17 at 9 p.m. CT

Game 2 at COL or VGK - Wed, May 19 at 9:30 p.m. CT

Game 3 vs. COL or VGK - Fri, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 4 vs. COL or VGK - Sun, May 23, Time TBD

* Game 5 at COL or VGK - Tue, May 25, Time TBD

* Game 6 vs. COL or VGK - Thu, May 27, Time TBD

* Game 7 at COL or VGK - Sat, May 29, Time TBD

* if necessary

Games 3 and 4 will be in St. Louis in front of a slightly larger home crowd than what was allowed during the regular season. The Blues announced Wednesday they’re expanding the capacity limit to allow 5,000 fans in the stands during the Round 1 – and Round 2 if the Blues advance in the playoffs.