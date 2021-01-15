x
Blues' Sammy Blais suspended 2 games for hit against Avalanche

Blais was called for an elbowing penalty on the play, which occurred just 5 minutes into the game
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, drives with the puck between St. Louis Blues left wingers Sammy Blais, top right, and Kyle Clifford during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Denver. The Blues won 4-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST. LOUIS — Only one game into the season, the Blues have been handed their first suspension of the year.

On Thursday, the NHL Department of Safety suspended Blues forward Sammy Blais two games for an "illegal check to the head" on Colorado's Devon Toews. 

Blais was called for an elbowing penalty on the play, which occurred just 5 minutes into the game.

Toews left the game due to protocol but said Thursday he was feeling good.

Based on his average annual salary, Blais will forfeit $25,862.06. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Blais likely would not have been in the Blues' lineup against the Avalanche on Wednesday night if not for work visa issues with Mike Hoffman, who was ineligible for the contest.

The Blues face the Avalanche again on Friday in Denver.

