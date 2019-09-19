ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues fans can relive the magic of the Stanley Cup Final all over again later this month—this time by skipping those games that didn't go our way and without as many nerves.

The team and FOX Sports Midwest announced the TV network will replay the four Stanley Cup Final games the Blues won leading up to the regular season opener.

The replay schedule is:

Sunday, Sept. 29, after Cardinals baseball: Game 2 and Game 4

Monday, Sept. 30 at Game 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Game 7 at 8:30 p.m.

The games will be edited to two hours each.

FOX Sports Midwest also announced it’ll air 70 regular season games. NBC Sports Network will pick up the other 12 games of the regular season, bringing the Blues to a national audience—again.

Visit stlouisblues.com for the complete 2019-20 TV schedule.

The Blues kick off the regular season at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2 against the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.

