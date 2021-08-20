St. Louis Blues giveaways, theme nights announced for upcoming season at full capacity

The hockey team's first game at home for the 2021-22 season is on Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Kings

ST. LOUIS — Hockey season is approaching, and St. Louis' home team is making sure fans are ready.

The St. Louis Blues announced that single-game tickets for the 2021-2022 season will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. This upcoming season will be a full capacity crowd.

According to a press release, the Blues expect high demand for single-game tickets, following a season with reduced crowds at Enterprise Center. So, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The team also released a giveaway schedule and the days they will host theme nights.

The @StLouisBlues tweeted, "We don't have enough characters in this post to list all the great theme and promotions nights we have planned for this season, so check them out for yourself!"

The Blues will host eight giveaway nights. Some of the gifts include a Blues t-shirt, bobblehead, and replica championship ring. Most of the prizes are for the first 12,000 fans. You can the full promotions schedule here.

This season’s theme nights will include a mix of fan favorites, support for community causes, and recognition of local heroes. Fans will receive a unique specialty item when they purchase designated theme night tickets. Some themes you can look forward to are Teacher Appreciation Night and Star Wars Night. For a full list of theme nights or to purchase theme night tickets, head to thier website.