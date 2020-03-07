St. Louis Blues launch hockey program for injured, disabled Military vets

"We believe hockey is for everyone and will continue to work to provide opportunities for anyone who wants to play"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues launched a new hockey program that features a team of injured or disabled U.S. Military veterans.

The team will compete against other clubs in the USA Hockey's Warrior Hockey Discipline in national and regional tournaments, according to a press release.

Blues Warrior Hockey has recruited 24 players from military backgrounds including Army Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force veterans. These veterans have served in the Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and many other operations.

"We are proud to partner with these brave men and women who fought for our freedom and ensure there are no barriers for them to play hockey in an inclusive and safe environment. We believe Hockey is for Everyone and will continue to work to provide opportunities for anyone who wants to play,” said Steve Chapman, executive vice president of the Blues.

Blues Warrior Hockey will have its first team practice on July 7 at Centene Community Ice Center and will play its first game on Sept. 12 against Kansas City.

To learn more or to join Blues Warrior Hockey, click here.