Heading to the Blues home opener? Here's what you need to know about parking, getting to the game

Everyone knows that parking in the city can get tricky, especially if you don't have a game plan.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues home opener is Saturday, and in order to go, you need to know the best ways to get there and where to park.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. Everyone knows that parking in the city can get tricky, especially if you don't have a game plan.

There are several options for transportation, including driving, ridesharing or taking the MetroLink.

Ridesharing

Using rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft are great options to get downtown when you don't want to drive yourself. Keep in mind that ride pricing can be higher during high-demand events.

You can use ridesharing to get to Enterprise, but it's good to know that police close 14th Street between Market Street and Clark Avenue at door time. The street will remain closed throughout the game and until police determine it safe to reopen.

If you plan to use a rideshare service, make sure to have the driver drop you off and pick you up on Market Street or Clark Avenue.

MetroLink

The MetroLink is another option for transportation to and from the game.

There are several MetroLink stops in downtown St. Louis that you could use to get to Enterprise Center, but some may require more walking than others.

For the closest access to Enterprise Center, we recommend taking the MetroLink to the Civic Center, Union Station or Busch Stadium stops on the red or blue line trains.

The red line runs from Lambert International Airport to the Shiloh-Scott station in Illinois. The blue line runs from Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 to Fairview Heights, Illinois.

For a full list of MetroLink stops and maps, click here.

Parking

If you're planning to drive to the home opener, you have several options for parking.

In addition to metered street parking, there are about 30 parking garages and lots within walking distance downtown.

We've compiled a list of some of the options closest to Enterprise. Enterprise Center also has a map of parking options in its parking guide.

Garages

Kiel Center Garage

Park Pacific Parking Garage

Justice Center Parking Garage

Surface lots

360 S. 18th Street lot

409 S. 15th Street lot

1303 Spruce Street lot