Blues invite frontline health care wokers to first homestand

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will welcome a limited number of frontline workers, along with their families and friends, to Enterprise Center for their first homestand on Jan. 18 against the San Jose Sharks.

The home opener will include a special dedication prior to puck drop honoring frontline workers for “the heroic work they have done in our community over the last 10 months.”

“It’s good news for everyone that Blues hockey is back home at Enterprise Center,” said Blues President of Business Operations/CEO Chris Zimmerman. “We are proud to welcome this group of local heroes as our guests to the arena as a way to express our admiration and appreciation for their selfless work to keep the St. Louis area healthy and safe."

The team is working with local health care systems and public safety organizations to identify and invite the frontline workers who will attend all January home games, according to a press release from the team. The invited workers will sit in socially distanced seating pods throughout the plaza level of the arena.

The Blues continue to use guidance from health and safety officials to determine the best way to welcome guests back to Enterprise Center. Small groups of fewer than 300 people have been identified as the safest way to start the season, the release stated.

Enterprise Center has also made operational changes and adopted new health and safety protocols over the past several months to provide guests with “a safe and enjoyable environment.”

Face coverings will be required for all guests and staff, bags will no longer be permitted and Enterprise Center will now be cash-free. Click here for the full list of health and safety protocols.

Fans will also have the opportunity to “make their presence known” at Enterprise Center with the Fan Cutout program.

The program allows fans to purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves, family members or pets, which will be placed in the stands of the arena during the season. A portion of all cutout sales will benefit Blues for Kids. Click here to purchase a cutout.