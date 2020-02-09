St. Louis Blues trade goalie Jake Allen

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday.
In exchange, the Blues will receive Washington’s third round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, which was previously acquired; and Chicago’s seventh round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, which was also previously acquired, the team said in a news release.
St. Louis will also send its seventh round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to Montreal.
"I want to personally thank Jake for his dedication to the St. Louis Blues organization during his entire time as a Blue,” Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong said in the release. “He has always been a top tier professional who has done everything we have asked of him. We wish Jake and his wife Shannon nothing but the best in Montreal.”
Armstrong has scheduled a conference call for noon on Wednesday to discuss the trade.