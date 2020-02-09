St. Louis Blues trade goalie Jake Allen

In exchange, the Blues will receive Washington’s third round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, which was previously acquired; and Chicago’s seventh round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, which was also previously acquired, the team said in a news release.

"I want to personally thank Jake for his dedication to the St. Louis Blues organization during his entire time as a Blue,” Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong said in the release. “He has always been a top tier professional who has done everything we have asked of him. We wish Jake and his wife Shannon nothing but the best in Montreal.”