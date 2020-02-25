ST. LOUIS — For the first time since collapsing during a game earlier this month, Blues player Jay Bouwmeester will speak to the public.

The St. Louis Blues announced the defenseman will hold a media availability Wednesday afternoon with general manager Doug Armstrong.

It’ll be the first time fans and the public will hear from Bouwmeester since suffering a cardiac episode during a game in Anaheim back on Feb. 11. Doctors successfully installed an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, which is a device that monitors heart function and can deliver a shock to the heart if an arrhythmia happens to restore a regular heartbeat.

Bouwmeester previously released an online statement to Blues fans, saying:

"I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11. Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future."

Bouwmeester, 36, has been with the Blues since 2013. He previously played with the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano will be at the media availability Wednesday. We will stream the coverage live on our app and on KSDK.com.

