Blues locked into first round playoff series against Wild, home ice still up for grabs

ST. LOUIS — There may still be a week left in the NHL regular season, but we already know who the St. Louis Blues will face in the first round of the playoffs.

The Blues are locked into a first round series against the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues and Wild will finish second and third in the Central Division.

However, with the two teams tied in the standings, home ice is still up for grabs in that first-round series. Whichever team ends up with more points by the end of the season will clinch home ice advantage in the best-of-seven series.

When it comes to recent history, the Blues have owned the Wild.

St. Louis has won five in a row against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 against the Wild in the last 10 regular-season matchups between the two teams.

When it comes to playoff history, 2022 will be the third time the two teams have faced off in the postseason.

The Wild got the better of the Blues in six games in 2015, and the Blues won their series against the Wild in five games in 2017.

Blues playoff tickets for rounds 1 and 2 went on sale to the general public on April 22.

The full schedule for the first round will be released at the end of the regular season.

As of April 22, the blues have four games remaining on their regular season schedule.

April 23: St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m.

April 24: St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, 7:30 p.m.

April 26: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m.

April 29: Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.