St. Louis Blues named team of the year by Sports Business Journal

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have been named the team of the year in the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards for 2020.

The Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019, edged out the Minnesota Twins of the MLB, San Francisco 49ers of the NFL, the Toronto Raptors of the NBA and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for the award, according to a release.

In addition to the team’s first championship, the Blues hosted the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, which finished as a finalist as Sports Business Journals’ Event of the Year category behind the winner the 2019 NFL Draft.

