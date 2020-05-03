ST. LOUIS — Blues fans know more than most how much of a supportive community the hockey family is. We saw it firsthand when teams across the league and fans across North America came together to support Jay Bouwmeester following his cardiac episode during a game.

It’s in that same spirit the St. Louis Blues will reach across rivalries to help the home of the Nashville Predators.

“The NHL is a family and our hearts go out to the city of Nashville and all of those effected by the tornados,” said Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman. “In 2017, the Predators organization held a campaign that raised money to assist with St. Louis flood relief efforts. Now, the time has come for us to step up and reciprocate their generosity in a time of need in Nashville.”

RELATED: 24 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

The Blues announced Wednesday afternoon the team will hold an auction and raffle to benefit the Community Fund of Middle Tennessee’s tornado relief efforts. The move comes after tornadoes killed 24 people in Nashville and the surrounding areas this week.

Fans will be able to bid on unique items, including dinner at The Capital Grille with Blues alumni, all-inclusive tickets to a future Blues-Predators game, Enterprise Center concert tickets, autographed Blues memorabilia, game-used equipment and more.

The auction opens Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m. and ends Sunday, March 8 at 9 p.m.

The Blues also are giving fans to win a major prize for just $1. The team is raffling off a club-level suite for 16 people to a 2020-21 Blues-Predators game. Raffle tickets are $1 each.

Fans can purchase raffle tickets or bid on auction items by texting BLUES to 76278 or by visiting www.blues.givesmart.com. On that site, fans also can make a direct donation to the Community Fund of Middle Tennessee.

