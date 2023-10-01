Here's what St. Louis Blues games will be broadcast on national television

Bally Sports will announce the local television schedule at a later date.

ST. LOUIS — Thirteen St. Louis Blues games will be featured on national television and/or streaming this upcoming season.

Eight Blues games will be broadcast on a combination of ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu. TNT will broadcast five Blues games throughout the 2023-24 season.

Here's a full list Blues games on national television:

Nov. 1 at Colorado Avalanche - TNT

Dec. 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings - ESPN, ESPN+

Feb. 10 at Buffalo Sabres - ABC, ESPN+

Feb. 19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - ESPN

Feb. 24 at Detroit Red Wings - ABC, ESPN+

Feb. 28 at Edmonton Oilers - TNT

March 2 vs. Minnesota Wild - ABC, ESPN+

March 4 at Philadelphia Flyers - ESPN+/Hulu

March 7 at New Jersey Devils - ESPN, ESPN+

March 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings - TNT

April 4 vs. Nashville Predators - ESPN+/Hulu

April 14 vs. Seattle Kraken - TNT

April 17 at Dallas Stars - TNT

All 82 regular-season games will be available on 101 ESPN with Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale. Live audio will also be available on the Blues App.

Bally Sports will announce the local television schedule at a later date, the Blues said in a press release.

Jamie Rivers was recently named the network's new lead color analyst after the departure of Darren Pang. Rivers will join play-by-play voice John Kelly in the booth.

View the full Blues preseason and regular-season schedule here.