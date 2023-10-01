Here's what St. Louis Blues games will be broadcast on national television

ST. LOUIS — Thirteen St. Louis Blues games will be featured on national television and/or streaming this upcoming season.
Eight Blues games will be broadcast on a combination of ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu. TNT will broadcast five Blues games throughout the 2023-24 season.
Here's a full list Blues games on national television:
- Nov. 1 at Colorado Avalanche - TNT
- Dec. 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings - ESPN, ESPN+
- Feb. 10 at Buffalo Sabres - ABC, ESPN+
- Feb. 19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - ESPN
- Feb. 24 at Detroit Red Wings - ABC, ESPN+
- Feb. 28 at Edmonton Oilers - TNT
- March 2 vs. Minnesota Wild - ABC, ESPN+
- March 4 at Philadelphia Flyers - ESPN+/Hulu
- March 7 at New Jersey Devils - ESPN, ESPN+
- March 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings - TNT
- April 4 vs. Nashville Predators - ESPN+/Hulu
- April 14 vs. Seattle Kraken - TNT
- April 17 at Dallas Stars - TNT
All 82 regular-season games will be available on 101 ESPN with Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale. Live audio will also be available on the Blues App.
Bally Sports will announce the local television schedule at a later date, the Blues said in a press release.
Jamie Rivers was recently named the network's new lead color analyst after the departure of Darren Pang. Rivers will join play-by-play voice John Kelly in the booth.
View the full Blues preseason and regular-season schedule here.
Want more local sports delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the 5 On Your Side Sports Plus newsletter.