Blues will get 13 national TV broadcasts in 2021-2022 season

The games will be spread across ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will be getting some national broadcast love this NHL season. The team announced on Thursday it is set to be featured on 13 national TV broadcasts during the 2021-2022 hockey calendar.

The games will be spread across ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT.

Here is the schedule for Blues games appearing on national TV:

Oct. 20 at Vegas Golden Knights - TNT

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Kings - TNT

Nov. 26 at Chicago Blackhawks - ABC / ESPN+

Nov. 30 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - ESPN+ / Hulu

Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Stars - ESPN+ / Hulu

Jan. 1 at Minnesota Wild - Winter Classic - TNT

Jan. 5 at Pittsburgh Penguins - TNT

March 2 at New York Rangers - TNT

March 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - ESPN+ / Hulu

April 16 vs. Minnesota Wild - ABC / ESPN+

April 19 vs. Boston Bruins - ESPN+ / Hulu

April 21 at San Jose Sharks - ESPN

April 26 vs. Colorado Avalanche - ESPN

JUST ANNOUNCED!



ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT will combine to broadcast 13 #stlblues games during the 2021-22 regular season. https://t.co/xWpst76N2x — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 16, 2021

The remaining TV and radio broadcast schedule for local partners Bally Sports Midwest and 101 ESPN will be announced at a later date.

Current Bally Sports Midwest Blues analyst Darren Pang will also also be providing ice-level analysis for certain games broadcast on TNT this NHL season.