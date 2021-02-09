Blues will get 13 national TV broadcasts in 2021-2022 season

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will be getting some national broadcast love this NHL season. The team announced on Thursday it is set to be featured on 13 national TV broadcasts during the 2021-2022 hockey calendar.
The games will be spread across ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT.
Here is the schedule for Blues games appearing on national TV:
Oct. 20 at Vegas Golden Knights - TNT
Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Kings - TNT
Nov. 26 at Chicago Blackhawks - ABC / ESPN+
Nov. 30 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - ESPN+ / Hulu
Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Stars - ESPN+ / Hulu
Jan. 1 at Minnesota Wild - Winter Classic - TNT
Jan. 5 at Pittsburgh Penguins - TNT
March 2 at New York Rangers - TNT
March 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - ESPN+ / Hulu
April 16 vs. Minnesota Wild - ABC / ESPN+
April 19 vs. Boston Bruins - ESPN+ / Hulu
April 21 at San Jose Sharks - ESPN
April 26 vs. Colorado Avalanche - ESPN
The remaining TV and radio broadcast schedule for local partners Bally Sports Midwest and 101 ESPN will be announced at a later date.
Current Bally Sports Midwest Blues analyst Darren Pang will also also be providing ice-level analysis for certain games broadcast on TNT this NHL season.